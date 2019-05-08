Johnson, Stephanie ALBANY Stephanie Johnson, 62, passed away on May 2, 2019, was born in North Carolina and raised in Albany, N.Y. She is the daughter of the late Dorothy Johnson. She leaves behind her husband, Joseph Chandler; two sons, Jermaine Williams, Larod Johnson (Angerlia Morgan-Johnson). Grandchildren, Lanyah Simms, Tazeek Johnson, Jericho Johnson-Ware, ZaVea Johnson, Ananya Morgan-Lane and Zaliayh Johnson; and great-granddaughter Celeste Morgan-Stratton. Host of sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be Thursday May 9, at Garland Bros.Funeral Home, calling hours 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Service at 11 a.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 8, 2019