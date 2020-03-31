Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burnett & White Funeral Home 7461 South Broadway Red Hook , NY 12571 (845)-758-5042 Send Flowers Obituary

Lowe, Stephanie CATSKILL Stephanie Lowe passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Stephanie was born on January 30, 1957, in Catskill to Joan Clark DiStefano and the late Joseph Peter DiStefano. Stephanie married Brian Lowe on September 19, 1999, in St. Anthony's Friary in Catskill. In addition to her loving husband, and mother, she will be missed by her loving sister and brother-in-law, Deidre DiStefano and Denis Mosley of Bethlehem; her loving brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Pamela DiStefano of Catskill; her nephew and nieces, Joseph and Caronia DiStefano and Julia and Victoria Mosley; along with her extended family and countless friends. Stephanie started her education at St. Patrick's School, graduating class of 1975, she continued on to attend Stony Brook University of Long Island, and Emerson College of Boston, majoring in sports broadcasting and journalism. Living in Boston for 17 years, many of Stephanie's experiences became some of her best memories. Her love for clothes and make-up led her to the cosmetic and sale industries where she worked for many years in New York and Boston for companies such as Guerlain Cosmetic and Neiman Marcus. After marrying the love of her life, Stephanie assisted her husband Brian with marketing and sales at Catskill Golf Resort and Windham Country Club, where he served as the PGA Pro. She put on tremendous golf tournaments and fundraising events where she showed her skills in presentation and creativity by her spectacular gift baskets. Stephanie enjoyed shopping, collecting from flea markets, and design. All of her many homes and pro shops were pristine with her beautiful decorating and her love for style on display. Her style was unmatched. She always had the perfect accessory for every outfit and the perfect aesthetics in every room. She also loved her jewelry and eBay businesses where she was able to share only a few of the special touches that made her unique. Stephanie's life-long gift was taking care of people. She loved making sure everyone was happy, healthy, and certainly not hungry. As a fantastic cook and baker, she made each holiday special for her family. Stephanie was dedicated to making herself everyone's go-to person. As a devoted wife, sister, aunt, godmother, and friend, Stephanie showed her love to every person she came in contact with including all of the family pets. She loved showering people with generous gifts and gratitude on any and every occasion. Stephanie's contagious smile, bubbly personality, and warm-hearted, welcoming spirit filled every room she walked into. Stephanie's family was her life, which is shown through her loyalty to each and every family member. She loved her aunts, uncles, and cousins greatly. Her love for her nephew, Joey and nieces, Julia, Caronia, and Victoria fueled her life. She was present for each and every milestone. Her presence, love and support will continue to transcend throughout their lives. Her love for her husband Brian showed no bounds. He presented her with unmatchable love, resilience, and experiences. She lived to care for him, be a part of all of his travels, and work from Florida to New York. Together they share so many memories of concerts, golfing, baseball games, shelling, fruit picking, traveling, and all the comforts of home. The love Stephanie showed for her family and friends will forever radiate through the memories and lessons she shared with all of us as she touched so many lives. Due to the current restrictions in place, services and interment will be private and intimate for her family. A memorial service celebrating Stephanie's beautiful life will be announced once restrictions have been lifted. Memorial donations may be made in Stephanie's memory to the Fort Nightly Club of Catskill, c/o The Joe Boy Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 21, Catskill, NY, 12414, The Greene County Women's League Cancer Patient Aid, P.O. Box 341, Round Top, NY, 12473, and The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center though



