Wagar, Stephanie TROY Stephanie A. Wagar, 67, lost her battle with cancer on April 14, 2020, at home surrounded by her family's love. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Family and friends will be invited to attend a memorial service that will be held at a future date and time. Donations may be made to the Friends of Peebles Island or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in her honor. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020