Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Wagar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Wagar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Wagar Obituary
Wagar, Stephanie TROY Stephanie A. Wagar, 67, lost her battle with cancer on April 14, 2020, at home surrounded by her family's love. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Family and friends will be invited to attend a memorial service that will be held at a future date and time. Donations may be made to the Friends of Peebles Island or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in her honor. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
Download Now