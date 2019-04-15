Watts, Stephen A. COLONIE Stephen A. Watts, 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born in Albany he was the son of the late Walter and Mildred (Weierich) Watts. Stephen graduated from St. Teresa of Avila Grammar School, Vincentian Institute and Albany Business College. He worked for over 15 years for the New York State Legislature as a computer programmer and analyst. He was also a sales representative in the building and construction industry. Stephen was active as a coach for Little League and Pop Warner. He is survived by his children, Shannon (Allen III) Deese of North Carolina, Jamie Watts of Queens and Brian (Jaime) Watts of Malta; four grandchildren: Carter, Charlotte, Allen IV and Aiden; four sisters, Kathy Hack, Elaine Mele, Judi Doody and Betty Carroll; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 16, from 4-7 p.m. Stephen's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Stephen's memory to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208. On line condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 15, 2019