Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen A. Watts. View Sign

Watts, Stephen A. COLONIE Stephen A. Watts, 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born in Albany he was the son of the late Walter and Mildred (Weierich) Watts. Stephen graduated from St. Teresa of Avila Grammar School, Vincentian Institute and Albany Business College. He worked for over 15 years for the New York State Legislature as a computer programmer and analyst. He was also a sales representative in the building and construction industry. Stephen was active as a coach for Little League and Pop Warner. He is survived by his children, Shannon (Allen III) Deese of North Carolina, Jamie Watts of Queens and Brian (Jaime) Watts of Malta; four grandchildren: Carter, Charlotte, Allen IV and Aiden; four sisters, Kathy Hack, Elaine Mele, Judi Doody and Betty Carroll; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 16, from 4-7 p.m. Stephen's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Stephen's memory to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208. On line condolences may be offered at







Watts, Stephen A. COLONIE Stephen A. Watts, 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born in Albany he was the son of the late Walter and Mildred (Weierich) Watts. Stephen graduated from St. Teresa of Avila Grammar School, Vincentian Institute and Albany Business College. He worked for over 15 years for the New York State Legislature as a computer programmer and analyst. He was also a sales representative in the building and construction industry. Stephen was active as a coach for Little League and Pop Warner. He is survived by his children, Shannon (Allen III) Deese of North Carolina, Jamie Watts of Queens and Brian (Jaime) Watts of Malta; four grandchildren: Carter, Charlotte, Allen IV and Aiden; four sisters, Kathy Hack, Elaine Mele, Judi Doody and Betty Carroll; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 16, from 4-7 p.m. Stephen's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Stephen's memory to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208. On line condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.

490 Delaware Avenue

Albany , NY 12209

(518) 463-1594 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close