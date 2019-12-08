Krause, Stephen Alfred TROY Stephen Alfred Krause (b. July 25, 1941) died suddenly Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 49, Carolyn Peacock Krause. He is survived by his two sons, Stephen Eloy (m. Christine) of Ipswich, Mass., and Timothy John Krause (m. Grace) of Brooklyn. In addition, he is survived by his three beloved granddaughters, Amelia, Estelle, and Jayne, of Ipswich, Mass. Steve has two surviving siblings, Donna Flynn, of Duxbury, Mass. and Gary Krause, of Clifton Park. He is predeceased by his brother Richard. Steve was the son of Stephen and Helen Krause of Green Island, where he was born and spent his early childhood. Steve was educated first at Christian Brothers Academy in Albany, and later at Niagara University. Steve worked for over three decades at Brittonkill Central Schools, where he taught English, and where he met his beloved Carolyn, whom he married in 1969 and with whom he remained until her death in 2018. Steve retired from teaching in the 1990s, and spent much of his retirement as a part-time landscaper, gardening and flowers being one of his true passions. Steve was also an instrumental part of his family's business, Krause's Halfmoon Restaurant and Grove, for all of his life, working summers during clamsteams and parties, and later serving as the restaurant's landscape architect and designer of its perennial gardens. Steve will be fondly remembered by his children and loved ones as a loving, proud, kind, warm, and always humorous parent, coworker, neighbor, and friend. We will miss Steve's intelligence and wit, his wide-ranging interests and stimulating conversations, and his unflagging interest in even the smallest details of our lives. We will miss the infectiousness of his enthusiasm, the rigor and depth of his values, the openness of his heart. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Christian Brothers Academy, 12 Airline Dr. Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit theriverviewfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019