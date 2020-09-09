Wasser, Stephen Arthur "Steve" LAUDERHILL, Fla. Stephen Arthur Wasser, "Steve," died early Monday morning, September 7, 2020, at his home in Lauderhill, Fla. a little more than a month shy of his 87th birthday. He was born in Brooklyn to Harry and Eva Simms (Simchovitz) Wasser. When Steve was 16 months old, his family relocated to Schenectady and Steve called this town home for most of his life. He also briefly lived in Philadelphia, Elizabeth, N.J., Pawtucket, R.I., San Juan, P.R. and then Steve and Barbara moved back to Schenectady in 1972. Steve graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in Schenectady. He received a B.A. in economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, where his bachelor's thesis was devoted to the use of IBM computer cards for supermarket inventories. He also held a master's degree in food distribution from Michigan State, Grand Rapids, Mich. Steve joined Aleph Zadick Aleph (A.Z.A.) as a young teen and was active for many years becoming Grand Aleph Gadol in 1953-1954. He met the love of his life Barbara Hartstein Gardner Wasser at a mid-year executive board meeting. They were married on February 16, 1957, and spent more than 63 years together. Offspring include their children, David Wasser (Liza Cameron Wasser), Amy Wasser (Marvin Stern) and Scott Wasser; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sister Anita (Nina) Wasser Rodolitz (Allan Rodolitz); and many loving nieces, nephews and friends who will miss Steve's company and friendship. Steve spent most of his career in the supermarket business in the various communities but most of his time was at the Golub Corporation in Schenectady serving as a vice president and treasurer before retiring. Steve was active in several community organizations including the BBYO Regional Board in the Boston Area, treasurer of the Schenectady Jewish Community Center and several committees at Congregation Agudat Achim, including managing the distribution of their cookbook "Divine Kosher Cuisine." Steve and Barbara moved to Florida in 2016 and joined Temple Beth Am in Margate, Fla. while also maintaining their membership at Congregation Agudat Achim, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Congregation Agudat Achim 2170 Union St., Niskayuna, NY, 12309 or Temple Beth Am, 7205 Royal Palm Blvd., Margate, FL, 33063. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com