Carney, Stephen "Steve" M.D. MCLEAN, Va. Stephen "Steve" Carney, M.D. died on December 14, 2019, in McLean, at 80 years old. He was born on April 3, 1939, in Brooklyn, to parents Ruth Pette and Stephen James Carney. His stepfather was Nicholas Pette. Steve is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Jane Carney, and their three children, Mary Frances (McGuiness), Stephen, and Michael. Steve was a highly respected dental surgeon. He graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in 1960 and from the School of Dentistry at Georgetown University in 1964. He completed his medical residency at Cornell Medical School in 1970. In 1979, he and his family moved to Albany, and for the next 25 years he built a successful Oral Maxillo Facial Surgery Practice. Steve and Mary Jane lovingly raised three children, and he never missed a swim meet, school play, or other family activity. He is famous for starting the Carney Olympics, a beloved but fierce family competition that continues to this day. When Steve retired in 2004, he and Mary Jane moved to Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., where they enjoyed frequent visits from their children and the full-time presence of many old and new friends. Steve was famous to all who knew him for his humor, his story telling, and his piano playing, which he did often, for friends and family at gatherings. A lover of Irish music, he often played his favorite, "Danny Boy." He was predeceased by his mother, father, and stepfather. He will be well remembered and cherished by his wife, Mary Jane; his three children and their spouses, Mary Frances and John, Stephen and Kerry, and Michael and Chris; as well as by his three grandchildren, Lucy, Eloise, and Isla. The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 21, at 10:30 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, D.C., with a reception immediately following at the 1789 restaurant, located above The Tombs where Steve met Mary Jane while tending bar in the late 1950's. There will also be a celebration of his life at a future date in Ponte Vedra Beach. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., or to Iona Senior Services, in Washington, D.C.



Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 18, 2019

