1/1
Stephen F. Kruegler
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kruegler, Stephen F. LATHAM Stephen F. Kruegler, 71 of Latham, beloved husband of Mary Jane Flack Kruegler, entered peacefully into eternal life on Friday, November 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy on February 21, 1949, he was the loving son of the late Joseph P. and Margaret F. (Denue) Kruegler. Steve married Mary Jane Flack on February 3, 1967, and together enjoyed over 53 years of marriage. He retired from the City of Albany Fire Department as an arson investigator in 1988 after many years of service. He was a founding member of the arson investigation unit, and a member of the Albany firefighter's union. He was a life member and past chief of the S. W. Pitts Hose Company in Latham with over 50 years of service and a member of the "Old Timers Club." He loved his Goldwing motorcycle, his camp in the Adirondacks in Schroon Lake, snowmobiling, fishing and ice fishing. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his cherished son, Mark (Rena Ost) Kruegler; his adoring grandchildren, Tyler J. and Paige A. Kruegler; his loving sisters, Joyce (Phil) Quickenton and Natalie (Mark) Bedell, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Carolyn and her husband William Barbuto. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses, doctors and staff in the COVID-19 Unit at St. Peter's Hospital for the awesome care Steve received while there and also to the Community Hospice for their care. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, at 7 p.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham with Reverend Geoffrey Burke officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's name to the Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208, or to the FASNY Fireman's Home, Attn: Activities Director, 125 Harry Howard Ave., Hudson, NY, 12534 would be appreciated. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Service
07:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved