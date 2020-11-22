Kruegler, Stephen F. LATHAM Stephen F. Kruegler, 71 of Latham, beloved husband of Mary Jane Flack Kruegler, entered peacefully into eternal life on Friday, November 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy on February 21, 1949, he was the loving son of the late Joseph P. and Margaret F. (Denue) Kruegler. Steve married Mary Jane Flack on February 3, 1967, and together enjoyed over 53 years of marriage. He retired from the City of Albany Fire Department as an arson investigator in 1988 after many years of service. He was a founding member of the arson investigation unit, and a member of the Albany firefighter's union. He was a life member and past chief of the S. W. Pitts Hose Company in Latham with over 50 years of service and a member of the "Old Timers Club." He loved his Goldwing motorcycle, his camp in the Adirondacks in Schroon Lake, snowmobiling, fishing and ice fishing. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his cherished son, Mark (Rena Ost) Kruegler; his adoring grandchildren, Tyler J. and Paige A. Kruegler; his loving sisters, Joyce (Phil) Quickenton and Natalie (Mark) Bedell, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Carolyn and her husband William Barbuto. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses, doctors and staff in the COVID-19 Unit at St. Peter's Hospital for the awesome care Steve received while there and also to the Community Hospice for their care. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, at 7 p.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham with Reverend Geoffrey Burke officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's name to the Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208, or to the FASNY Fireman's Home, Attn: Activities Director, 125 Harry Howard Ave., Hudson, NY, 12534 would be appreciated. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
.