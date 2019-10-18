Gates, Stephen EAST CHATHAM Stephen Gates passed from this life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was born on March 29, 1949, in Chatham to Vivian Estopinal Gates and Louis Gates III. Stephen served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971, including an extended tour of duty in Vietnam. Stephen was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Robert and Dane (Georgia) Gates; and brother-in-law Howard Hatch. He is survived by his sister Vicki (Howard) Hatch; brothers, Louis (Melanie) Gates IV and William (Mary) Gates; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He will be missed. A celebration of Stephen's life is planned for Sunday, November 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the family home in East Chatham. Condolences may be conveyed at frenchblasl.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 18, 2019