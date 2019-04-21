Erickson, Stephen J. SCOTIA Stephen James Erickson (Steve, Bub) passed away on December 19, 2018, against his will after a courageous battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 23, at Mater Christi Church, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen J. Erickson.
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2019