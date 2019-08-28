Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen J. Fisher. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen St. Albany , NY View Map Funeral service 10:45 AM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen St. Albany , NY View Map Funeral Mass 11:30 AM Parish of Mater Christi 40 Hopewell St. Albany , NY View Map Interment Following Services St. Agnes Cemetery Menands , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fisher, Stephen J. DELMAR Stephen J. Fisher, 65, passed away peacefully, in the arms of his loving siblings, in the early morning of Monday, August 26, 2019. Stephen was the beloved son of Joan Hoffman Fisher and the late J. Raymond Fisher; and the adored brother of Barbara Lyons, Linda Neidl, Jay Fisher, Nancy Driscoll, and Betsy Ryan. He was predeceased by an infant brother, Harold John; and brother-in-law Tom Neidl. Born in Albany on April 14, 1954, Stephen attended St. Catherine of Siena School and Christian Brothers Academy and graduated from Marquette University. Stephen was expert at making life fun and enjoying simple, pure pleasures. Whether lounging by the pool, biking along the dunes, swooshing down ski slopes, decorating his Christmas tree, or savoring a Broadway musical, Stephen did it all with infectious delight and humor and shared every experience generously with his family - and always with his camera in hand to capture the moment. He relished cutting-edge technology and was a true autodidact when it came to mastering the latest "state of the art" communication or entertainment devices and introducing them to his technologically helpless family and friends. He was our fun facilitator, our go-to guy, our rock, our center. We will forever be asking ourselves, "What would Stephen do?" and aching for his presence. Stephen's preternatural problem-solving ability made him excel as director of operations at Anthem Health Services, where he worked for over 20 years and helped build an extraordinary caregiving company. Legions of people benefitted from Stephen's talents, and countless lives are the better for it. Stephen is survived by a large and loving family. In addition to his mother and siblings, he leaves his brothers and sister-in-law, Mark Lyons, John Driscoll, Bill Ryan, and Denise Fisher; and his nieces and nephews and their families. He was the most excellent "Favorite Uncle" to Ben (Cyndy), Jessica (Bill), Chris (Reena), and Phoebe (Paul) Neidl; Katie (Jared), Sarah (Ashwin), and Matthew Fisher; James and Michael (Lizzie) Manzione; John, Kerry, and Bridget Driscoll; and Grace, Wil, and Jayne Ryan. Uncle doted on and delighted in them and his great-nieces and nephews, Annabelle, Eloise, Lucy, Som, George, Rouny, Sam, and Dorothy. He also leaves many dear cousins, friends, neighbors, and colleagues to cherish his memory. Stephen's family want to give special thanks to lifelong family friend Linda Searfoss for her tireless support and comfort these last many months and the staff at St. Peter's Hospital, who took beautiful care of Stephen in his last week. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Stephen's family on Thursday, August 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Friday, August 30, at 10:45 a.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany at 11:30 a.m. where Stephen's funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of interment will immediately follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Those who wish may send contributions in Stephen's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, NENY Chapter, 455 Patroon Creek Blvd., Suite 108, Albany, NY, 12206 or







Fisher, Stephen J. DELMAR Stephen J. Fisher, 65, passed away peacefully, in the arms of his loving siblings, in the early morning of Monday, August 26, 2019. Stephen was the beloved son of Joan Hoffman Fisher and the late J. Raymond Fisher; and the adored brother of Barbara Lyons, Linda Neidl, Jay Fisher, Nancy Driscoll, and Betsy Ryan. He was predeceased by an infant brother, Harold John; and brother-in-law Tom Neidl. Born in Albany on April 14, 1954, Stephen attended St. Catherine of Siena School and Christian Brothers Academy and graduated from Marquette University. Stephen was expert at making life fun and enjoying simple, pure pleasures. Whether lounging by the pool, biking along the dunes, swooshing down ski slopes, decorating his Christmas tree, or savoring a Broadway musical, Stephen did it all with infectious delight and humor and shared every experience generously with his family - and always with his camera in hand to capture the moment. He relished cutting-edge technology and was a true autodidact when it came to mastering the latest "state of the art" communication or entertainment devices and introducing them to his technologically helpless family and friends. He was our fun facilitator, our go-to guy, our rock, our center. We will forever be asking ourselves, "What would Stephen do?" and aching for his presence. Stephen's preternatural problem-solving ability made him excel as director of operations at Anthem Health Services, where he worked for over 20 years and helped build an extraordinary caregiving company. Legions of people benefitted from Stephen's talents, and countless lives are the better for it. Stephen is survived by a large and loving family. In addition to his mother and siblings, he leaves his brothers and sister-in-law, Mark Lyons, John Driscoll, Bill Ryan, and Denise Fisher; and his nieces and nephews and their families. He was the most excellent "Favorite Uncle" to Ben (Cyndy), Jessica (Bill), Chris (Reena), and Phoebe (Paul) Neidl; Katie (Jared), Sarah (Ashwin), and Matthew Fisher; James and Michael (Lizzie) Manzione; John, Kerry, and Bridget Driscoll; and Grace, Wil, and Jayne Ryan. Uncle doted on and delighted in them and his great-nieces and nephews, Annabelle, Eloise, Lucy, Som, George, Rouny, Sam, and Dorothy. He also leaves many dear cousins, friends, neighbors, and colleagues to cherish his memory. Stephen's family want to give special thanks to lifelong family friend Linda Searfoss for her tireless support and comfort these last many months and the staff at St. Peter's Hospital, who took beautiful care of Stephen in his last week. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Stephen's family on Thursday, August 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Friday, August 30, at 10:45 a.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany at 11:30 a.m. where Stephen's funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of interment will immediately follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Those who wish may send contributions in Stephen's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, NENY Chapter, 455 Patroon Creek Blvd., Suite 108, Albany, NY, 12206 or www.cff.org . To leave Stephen's family a message on their guestbook, light a candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close