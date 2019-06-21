Wieland, Stephen J. Sr. GLENMONT Stephen J. Wieland Sr., 66, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at St. Peter's Hospital. He was the son of the late Helen and Fredrick Wieland. He was born and raised in Albany. Stephen worked for the Dept. of Taxation and Finance retiring after 38 years of service. He was a longtime member of Selkirk Fire Company #2 where he served in various capacities during his time. He was also a longtime member of the Bethlehem Volunteer Ambulance Service also serving in various capacities. Stephen's love for his family and pets meant everything to him. He will be forever missed. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Nancy Wieland; his son, Stephen J. Wieland Jr.; his brother, Fredrick Wieland; sisters, Brenda Wierzbicki (Mike) and Darlene Wieland; mother-in-law, Alice Wiggand; sister-in-law, Debi Giacone (Michael), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the St. Peter's ICU nurses and PCT's on the third and fifth floors for their kindness and compassion. A funeral service to celebrate Steve's life will be held on Sunday, June 23, at 2 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be private in the Bethlehem Rural Cemetery, Selkirk. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Free To Be Me Rescue, 154 Delaware Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 21, 2019