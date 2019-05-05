Zdunek, Stephen J. NAPERVILLE, Ill. Stephen J. Zdunek, owner of Learning Express Toys in Naperville, age 70, of Naperville, Ill. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born on October 27, 1948 in Cohoes, N.Y. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jan (nee Croghan) Zdunek; daughters, Lori (Tom) Walters of Seattle, Dawn Zdunek, Stephanie Zdunek and Ashley (Bob) Humberstone of Naperville; grandchildren, Ryan Weeks, Alaska, Riley and Hayden Walters, Seattle, Kyle Price, Emma and Ali Eggebrecht and Zoe Humberstone, Naperville; great-grandson, Trenton Weeks; sisters, Sonya Zdunek Halfmoon, N.Y., and Sherry (Rob) LaRosa, Las Vegas; brothers, Scott (Robin) Zdunek Halfmoon, Stan (Cathy) Zdunek, Amsterdam and several nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Dorothy (nee Lessard) Zdunek of Halfmoon. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Visit Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory to leave a message of sympathy. Memorials in Steve's name may be made to, Ronald McDonald House Charities, 110 N. Carpenter Street, Chicago, IL 60607 630-623-7048.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2019