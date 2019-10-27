Cicchinelli, Stephen L. BUFFALO Stephen L. Cicchinelli died on October 21, 2019, at age 58. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Fish); devoted father of Paul and Clare; loving son of Alex and the late Helen; and dear brother of Matthew (Jane), Luke (DeeDee), Carl (Debi), Theresa, Nicholas (Kelly), Rita (Matt) McGuire, and the late Cecilia. The family will be present on Saturday, November 2, from 4-8 p.m. in the Tonawanda Chapel of Amigone Funeral Home, 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests echoing Steve's lifelong service to others by donating to a charity of personal relevance to you. Please share condolences at amigone.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2019