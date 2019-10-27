Stephen L. Cicchinelli

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen L. Cicchinelli.
Service Information
Amigone Funeral Home - Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
14150
(716)-836-6500
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Amigone Funeral Home
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cicchinelli, Stephen L. BUFFALO Stephen L. Cicchinelli died on October 21, 2019, at age 58. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Fish); devoted father of Paul and Clare; loving son of Alex and the late Helen; and dear brother of Matthew (Jane), Luke (DeeDee), Carl (Debi), Theresa, Nicholas (Kelly), Rita (Matt) McGuire, and the late Cecilia. The family will be present on Saturday, November 2, from 4-8 p.m. in the Tonawanda Chapel of Amigone Funeral Home, 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests echoing Steve's lifelong service to others by donating to a charity of personal relevance to you. Please share condolences at amigone.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.