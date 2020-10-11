1/1
Stephen M. "Dutch" Dick Sr.
Dick, Stephen M. "Dutch" Sr. ALBANY Stephen M. Dick Sr., "Dutch," 71, passed suddenly on October 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Marcelle Porter and John Dick. Stephen was a proud U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and past commander of VFW 639 Malden, Mass. He resided at the Stratton VA Medical Center for the last few years. Stephen leaves behind his wife of 47 years Veronica Dick; and children, Kelly Freeman, Stephen Dick Jr. and Shawn Dick. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Stephen will also be missed his siblings, David Dick and Beth Richards. He was predeceased by his daughter Mary Lee-Ann Grasso. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses on the ninth floor at the Stratton VA Medical Center for their kindness and dedication towards him while he was there. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 13, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with interment following in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Stephen's name. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:30 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
OCT
13
Funeral service
11:30 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
