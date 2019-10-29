Hull, Stephen M. ALBANY Stephen M. Hull, 58, passed away on October 24, 2019, at The Grand in Guilderland. Stephen was born in Fort Dix, N.J. on December 26, 1960, to the late William M. and Dorothy (Hellwig) Hull. He was predeceased by his brother William F. Hull. He is survived by his sister Elena of Vancouver, Wash.; and his brother Christopher of Bedford, Texas. He is also survived by one nephew; and six nieces; and several cousins. A special thank you to Leah Hall, R.S.S and Dr. Makenzi Evangelist, NYOH-Albany Med. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 31, from 10-11 a.m. in Magin and Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave., Albany. Services immediately following. Interment will follow directly in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019