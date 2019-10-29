Stephen M. Hull (1960 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen M. Hull.
Service Information
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY
12208
(518)-482-2698
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY 12208
View Map
Service
Following Services
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY 12208
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Agnes Cemetery
Menands, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Hull, Stephen M. ALBANY Stephen M. Hull, 58, passed away on October 24, 2019, at The Grand in Guilderland. Stephen was born in Fort Dix, N.J. on December 26, 1960, to the late William M. and Dorothy (Hellwig) Hull. He was predeceased by his brother William F. Hull. He is survived by his sister Elena of Vancouver, Wash.; and his brother Christopher of Bedford, Texas. He is also survived by one nephew; and six nieces; and several cousins. A special thank you to Leah Hall, R.S.S and Dr. Makenzi Evangelist, NYOH-Albany Med. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 31, from 10-11 a.m. in Magin and Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave., Albany. Services immediately following. Interment will follow directly in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.