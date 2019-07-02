Mack, Stephen WATERFORD Stephen Mack, 98 of Waterford, beloved husband for over 70 years to the late Helen R. Gydamashuk, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born in Cohoes on December 20, 1920, he was the son of the late Phillip and the late Julia (Horvath) Mack. Stephen attended Cohoes schools and then left in his third year to go into the Maritime Marines. He then graduated from the U.S. Maritime School and served in the United States Navy in the North Atlantic and South Pacific of Okinawa. Stephen was proud to receive his high school diploma from Cohoes High School in 2001. Prior to his retirement, he worked at Albany International and was a school bus driver for the North Colonie School District for 25 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post in Colonie (formerly in Maplewood) as well as the V.F.W. Post in Latham, as well as a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Cohoes, where he served as past president. He was also a member of the O.C.A Club. Stephen is survived by his grandchildren, Tara (Roberto) Escalona, Tanya Mack and Christopher D. Mack; two great-granddaughters, Katie Marie Shanahan and Loralie Rose Mack; as well as his nieces, Judith, Paula, Nance; and his nephew, Thomas. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Matushka Barbara Mack. Stephen was predeceased by his beautiful daughter, Barbara Rimanosky in 2000; his son, V. Rev. Stephen C. Mack in 2017; son-in-law, Dimitri Rimanosky in 2008; as well as his sister, Sophie Surprenant; and his brothers, Nicholas and Paul Mack. Funeral services will be celebrated on Friday, July 5, at 11 a.m. in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, 67 Saratoga St., Cohoes, with Father Terry Wasielewski celebrating the Mass. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Stephens's family from 10 until 11 a.m. in the church prior to the service. Interment will take place next to his beloved wife in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Latham. Donations in memory of Stephen to the St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery Fund, 67 Saratoga St., Cohoes, NY, 12047 would be appreciated. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on July 2, 2019