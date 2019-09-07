Krill, Stephen Paul Jr. SUFFERN Stephen Paul Krill Jr. died on September 4, 2019, at the age of 66 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern. His death came suddenly, but the story behind it was not uncharacteristic of his life: full of twists and turns about how he ended up in this particular predicament, and if you came by his room, he would have been eager to share it with you. The father to two children, Stephen Paul Krill III (Natalie) and Alexandra Krill (James Chastain), Stephen is also survived by his mother and father, Helen Burek Krill and Stephen P. Krill, Sr.; and his siblings, Catherine Halakan, Peter Krill (Deborah) and Margaret Hondros (Paul). A longtime resident of Suffern and Defreestville, Stephen leaves behind a legacy as a volunteer firefighter, agile corporate executive, adept painter and woodworker, and terrible golfer. While his life ended before he planned, he departed equally proud of his successes and the lessons learned from his failures. He left this world on his own terms surrounded by family and the comforting sounds of Neil Diamond. Friends may call between 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, at W. J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 9, in St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 175 Williams Road, Troy. Interment immediately following the Mass in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Defreestville Fire Department Inc., 350 North Greenbush Road, Troy, NY, 12180. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019