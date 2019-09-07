Krill, Stephen Paul Jr. SUFFERN Stephen Paul Krill Jr. died on September 4, 2019, at the age of 66 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern. Friends may call between 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, at W. J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 9, in St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 175 Williams Road, Troy. Interment immediately following the Mass in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Defreestville Fire Department Inc., 350 North Greenbush Road, Troy, NY, 12180. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019