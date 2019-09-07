Stephen Paul Krill Jr.

Guest Book
  • "To the Krill family - I was shocked to learn of Steve's..."
    - Jim O'Connor
Service Information
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY
12144
(518)-286-3400
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church
175 Williams Road
Troy, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Nicholas Cemetery
Watervliet, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Krill, Stephen Paul Jr. SUFFERN Stephen Paul Krill Jr. died on September 4, 2019, at the age of 66 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern. Friends may call between 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, at W. J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 9, in St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 175 Williams Road, Troy. Interment immediately following the Mass in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Defreestville Fire Department Inc., 350 North Greenbush Road, Troy, NY, 12180. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.