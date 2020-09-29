1/1
Stephen Peter Falasco
Falasco, Stephen Peter LATHAM Stephen Peter Falasco, 71, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Stephen was the son of the late Peter and Helen Falasco.Stephen's passion was gardening and was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and Indianapolis Colts. Stephen worked for the USPS until his retirement. Stephen is survived by his children, Peter S. Falasco and Lisa (Christopher) Welsh; and his grandchildren, Ashley Welsh and Annabella Falasco. He is also survived by his sisters, Diana (George) Spenard and Tracey (Matthew) Shea and many loving relatives and friends. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Stephen's memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Dr., Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY, 10573 Attn: Support Services, or e-mail SupportServices@lls.org. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 29, 2020.
