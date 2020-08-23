1/1
Stephen R. Brown
Brown, Stephen R. TROY Stephen R. Brown, 54 of Troy, passed peacefully on August 20, 2020, at his residence with his wife, children and family by his side. Stephen was a great lover of the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. His favorite place was his camp, it was his second home. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Gendron Brown; daughter, Heather Brown (Heather Comtois and daughter Nevaeh); son, Ryan Brown (Sara Hoffman); parents, Richard and Claire Brown; brother, Richard Joseph Brown; and sister, Lori Dahl (Bob). Also survived by several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews. At his request, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Stephens wife and children will hold a memorial service at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society, 33 Elk Street, Albany, NY 12207. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
