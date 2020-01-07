Stephen R. Ellsworth (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Steve was a wonderful mentor and will be fondly remembered..."
    - Debra Heintz
Service Information
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC
29732
(803)-326-2051
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Chapel
1320 India Hook Rd
Rock Hill, SC
View Map
Calling hours
Following Services
Westminster Presbyterian Chapel
1320 India Hook Rd
Rock Hill, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ellsworth, Stephen R. ROCK HILL, S.C. Stephen R. Ellsworth passed away November 24, 2019, in Rock Hill, S.C. where he had remarried and retired in 1995. He was 91 years old. Steve was employed by Mechanical Technology Inc for 22 years becoming director of Human Resources, director of Investor Relations and Risk Manager. His first wife was a well known needle artist in the Capitol District. Steve was a 1949 graduate of the University of Kansas. Memorial gifts are welcome to the KU Alumni Association, Lawrence, Kan. Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Ellsworth family and condolences may be made at greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.