Ellsworth, Stephen R. ROCK HILL, S.C. Stephen R. Ellsworth passed away November 24, 2019, in Rock Hill, S.C. where he had remarried and retired in 1995. He was 91 years old. Steve was employed by Mechanical Technology Inc for 22 years becoming director of Human Resources, director of Investor Relations and Risk Manager. His first wife was a well known needle artist in the Capitol District. Steve was a 1949 graduate of the University of Kansas. Memorial gifts are welcome to the KU Alumni Association, Lawrence, Kan. Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Ellsworth family and condolences may be made at greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 7, 2020