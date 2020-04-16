Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen R. McQuade. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McQuade, Stephen R. SARATOGA SPRINGS Stephen R. McQuade, 59, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born in New York, N.Y. on March 16, 1961, to Raymond J. and Patricia A. (Scanlon) McQuade. Stephen was a longtime resident of Ballston Spa. Stephen enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a quick wit and a sweet smile that endeared him to all. He spent summers growing up with extended family and friends at the beach in New Jersey. Stephen enjoyed athletic activities in his youth, including swimming, baseball, basketball, and playing Frisbee. He participated in Special Olympics athletic events and was extremely proud of the medals he earned. Stephen led an active life with members of his AIM family, sharing time together on local outings, vacations to the Adirondacks, Myrtle Beach and Orlando. Stephen also enjoyed daily activities with his Evergreen family at Saratoga Bridges. Stephen was predeceased by his parents and by his brother Brian P. McQuade. Stephen is survived by his sister Kathleen A. McQuade (Kevin LeBoeuf) of Fanwood, N.J.; his brothers, Michael J. McQuade of Howell, N.J., Kevin J. McQuade (Rosemarie Leahy) of Johnson City, N.Y., Christopher J. McQuade (Anne Thiongo) of Eatontown, N.J. and Daniel P. McQuade (Sherri) of Warwick, R.I.; his beloved nieces, Audrey and Kara; his cherished nephews, Christopher, Gregory, Alex, Tim, Henry, Benjamin, and Daniel; and many friends in Ballston Spa and in the Gravelly Point community of Highlands, N.J. A private family service will be held. A memorial Mass will take place at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to AIM Services, Inc., 4227 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12286 or to St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa, NY, 12020. Online remembrances may be made at







