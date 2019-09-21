Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Ralph Eppelmann. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eppelmann, Stephen Ralph ALBANY Stephen Ralph Eppelmann, 57, passed away peacefully with family by his side on September 17, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer for over a year. Born on November 5, 1961, Steve grew up in and ultimately returned to Albany, with work in the trucking industry moving him to Massachusetts and Connecticut. Over the course of his career, in which he took great pride, Steve was a truck driver, dispatcher, and terminal manager. Side jobs were plentiful, often involving the woodworking he loved, and included making furniture, building everything from decks to roofs, and as a school bus driver. A graduate of Colonie Central High School and a student of Hudson Valley Community College, Steve's passion was his family, especially his children. Steve will be remembered for his generosity, incredible sense of humor, and absolute love of animals. Dad, we hope you are enjoying beef rollups and pizza with Nana, and the company of the many pets who surely greeted you Tuesday. Steve was predeceased by his mother Nancy Jane Eppelmann; sister Carolyn Davia Eppelmann; and fiancee Lisa Jewell. In addition to his father, Ralph; Steve is survived by his loving, children, Becky (fiance Peter Hughes), Cara, and Gage Eppelmann; brother John (Christine) and their children, Zephra, Marlee, and Lauren Ford; and aunts, and uncles, Penny (Roy) Stone, Carol (Andre) Corona, Ann Eppelmann, and John (Lucy) McNabney. Also surviving are many cousins and friends. Family would like to thank St. Peter's Hospital and their Hospice Inn, Amyloidosis Center at Boston Medical Center, John Potter for giving dad extra comfort at home with his incredibly generous gift, and Gage for his tireless care over the course of Steve's illness. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, September 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment will be next to his sister Carolyn in the Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







Eppelmann, Stephen Ralph ALBANY Stephen Ralph Eppelmann, 57, passed away peacefully with family by his side on September 17, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer for over a year. Born on November 5, 1961, Steve grew up in and ultimately returned to Albany, with work in the trucking industry moving him to Massachusetts and Connecticut. Over the course of his career, in which he took great pride, Steve was a truck driver, dispatcher, and terminal manager. Side jobs were plentiful, often involving the woodworking he loved, and included making furniture, building everything from decks to roofs, and as a school bus driver. A graduate of Colonie Central High School and a student of Hudson Valley Community College, Steve's passion was his family, especially his children. Steve will be remembered for his generosity, incredible sense of humor, and absolute love of animals. Dad, we hope you are enjoying beef rollups and pizza with Nana, and the company of the many pets who surely greeted you Tuesday. Steve was predeceased by his mother Nancy Jane Eppelmann; sister Carolyn Davia Eppelmann; and fiancee Lisa Jewell. In addition to his father, Ralph; Steve is survived by his loving, children, Becky (fiance Peter Hughes), Cara, and Gage Eppelmann; brother John (Christine) and their children, Zephra, Marlee, and Lauren Ford; and aunts, and uncles, Penny (Roy) Stone, Carol (Andre) Corona, Ann Eppelmann, and John (Lucy) McNabney. Also surviving are many cousins and friends. Family would like to thank St. Peter's Hospital and their Hospice Inn, Amyloidosis Center at Boston Medical Center, John Potter for giving dad extra comfort at home with his incredibly generous gift, and Gage for his tireless care over the course of Steve's illness. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, September 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment will be next to his sister Carolyn in the Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close