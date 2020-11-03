1/
Stephen Rosenblatt
1968 - 2020
Rosenblatt, Stephen ALBANY On October 28, 2020, the passing of Stephen Rosenblatt, a loved son, brother, cousin and most importantly father to Ella and Ben, took place peacefully. Born on July 2, 1968, at St. Peter's Hospital, Stephen was given the endearing gift of being raised into manhood by Dr. Robert Rosenblatt and Caryl Eaton Rosenblatt. His siblings, Amy (George), Michael (Katherine), Andy (Jill) and Michelle, formed a forever bond felt to this day. Graveside services were held privately with Rabbi Shpeen of Congregation Beth Emeth. Donations in his memory may be made to The American Heart Association. For a more in-depth obituary, please visit the Levine Memorial Chapel website.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
