Rosenblatt, Stephen ALBANY On October 28, 2020, the passing of Stephen Rosenblatt, a loved son, brother, cousin and most importantly father to Ella and Ben, took place peacefully. Born on July 2, 1968, at St. Peter's Hospital, Stephen was given the endearing gift of being raised into manhood by Dr. Robert Rosenblatt and Caryl Eaton Rosenblatt. His siblings, Amy (George), Michael (Katherine), Andy (Jill) and Michelle, formed a forever bond felt to this day. Graveside services were held privately with Rabbi Shpeen of Congregation Beth Emeth. Donations in his memory may be made to The American Heart Association
. For a more in-depth obituary, please visit the Levine Memorial Chapel website.