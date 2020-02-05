|
|
Soltys, Stephen S. CASTLETON Stephen S. Soltys, 82 of Castleton, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at his home in Castleton. Stephen was born on November 19, 1937, in Gorzyce, Poland, the son of the late Felix and Jane (Dzik) Soltys. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a factory worker for Nashua Corp for over 39 years before retiring. Currently, he worked for Schodack Central Schools as their maintenance man for over 10 years. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Lorraine Soltys. Survivors include his children, Laurie (Thomas) Hickey, David Soltys, and Steven Soltys; grandchildren, Sarah Hickey, and T.J. Hickey. He was the brother of Josephine (Chester) Glogowski, Christine Sorel, Edward Soltys, Diane Devault, and Jeanne Sandoval. Relatives and friends are invited to his calling hours on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Funeral services will be on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Castleton where the Mass of Christian Death and Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 5, 2020