Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Castleton , NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Soltys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen S. Soltys


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen S. Soltys Obituary
Soltys, Stephen S. CASTLETON Stephen S. Soltys, 82 of Castleton, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at his home in Castleton. Stephen was born on November 19, 1937, in Gorzyce, Poland, the son of the late Felix and Jane (Dzik) Soltys. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a factory worker for Nashua Corp for over 39 years before retiring. Currently, he worked for Schodack Central Schools as their maintenance man for over 10 years. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Lorraine Soltys. Survivors include his children, Laurie (Thomas) Hickey, David Soltys, and Steven Soltys; grandchildren, Sarah Hickey, and T.J. Hickey. He was the brother of Josephine (Chester) Glogowski, Christine Sorel, Edward Soltys, Diane Devault, and Jeanne Sandoval. Relatives and friends are invited to his calling hours on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Funeral services will be on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Castleton where the Mass of Christian Death and Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now