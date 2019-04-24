Dombrosky, Stephen Seren POESTENKILL After 80 years of loving the Lord and his family, Stephen Seren Dombrosky of Plank Road went to be with Jesus on Monday, April 22, 2019. Steve was born in Troy to the late Stephen "Rock" and Madeline Jorgenson Dombrosky on March 26, 1939. He spent 56 years with the love of his life Joyce Carol Root Dombrosky on their mountain homestead in East Poestenkill. There, he and his Kubota, chainsaws, wood working tools and weed whackers created a place called "Home" to many. Steve's was a life well lived. Those around him benefited from his unconditional love, support and even his stubbornness! In addition to Joyce, those left with these gifts include his daughters, Lisa (David) Orton, Lori (Mark) Flint and Stephanie (Everett) Kneer; his grandchildren, Jeremy, Joshua, Christopher, Emma, Stephen and Emilee; along with his grand-dogs Sadie, Scout, Dax, Libby and Kaycie. Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of Steve's life of faithfulness at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, in the Grace Fellowship Church (Latham) 20 Delatour Rd., Watervliet. The family request donations in memory of Stephen S. Dombrosky be made to the Poestenkill Fire Co., P.O. Box 14, Poestenkill, NY, 12140. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 24, 2019