White, Stephen T. COHOES On Sunday, January 19, 2020, the world suddenly lost a very good man. Steve was a most kind, compassionate and loving person. Retired after working for many years with people with disabilities, he now enjoyed keeping up to date on the world and everything around him. He leaves behind his loving wife, Paula Gaies White; and his closet dear friend, Annmarie Mabeus. Steve was cremated and his ashes will be spread in his favorite of all places, Maine. Donations in Steve's memory may be made to Humane Society International at donate.hsi.org. To express your online condolences, please visit simplechoicescremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020