Watson, Stephen COHOES Stephen Watson, 51, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020. Stephen was the son of Peter and JoEllen Rogowski. Stephen was known to his family as "Uncle Waku." He enjoyed spending time with his entire family going camping, fishing and loved cooking for them. He was an avid walker and enjoyed the outdoors. In addition to his parents, Stephen is survived by his sister, Jill Guenther; brother-in-law, Michael Guenther; two nieces, Elizabeth and Victoria Guenther; and three nephews, Michael, Matthew, and Alexander Guenther. Services will be held privately by the family.