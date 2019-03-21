Perrone, Steve RENSSELAER Steve Perrone, 81, passed away peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019, at Ellis Hospital. Born in Ruviano, Italy, he was the son of the late Antonio and Maria Incero Perrone. Steve worked as a machine operator for J. DeBeer and Son in Albany before retiring. He enjoyed gardening, wine making, and spending time entertaining his loved ones. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary F. Perrone. Steve is survived by three sisters, residing in Italy. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Steve's family on Friday, March 22, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, now located at 208 North Allen Street, Albany, thence to St. Pius X Church, Loudonville at 11 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Interment will immediately follow the Mass at St. Agnes Mausoleum, Menands. To leave Steve's family a message on their guestbook, light a candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.LGfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019