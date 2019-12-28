Sonder, Steven A. COLONIE Steven A. Sonder, 69, passed into rest on Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born on March 18, 1950, in White Plains, he was a graduate of White Plains High School. He attended Penn State, graduating with a B.S. in biochemistry, and then went on to earn master's degrees in chemistry from Ohio State University and an M.B.A. from SUNY Albany. Steven was employed by the New York State Department of Health, retiring from the E.M.S. Division. He enjoyed reading and astronomy and was an avid Yankees and Penn State fan. He will be remembered as one who lived for his family. He leaves his wife Debbie (Koenig) Sonder of Colonie; and two daughters, Christine (Geoffrey) Whittle of Loudonville and Amy Sonder of Colonie. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 30, at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Colonie Library or the American Diabetes Association. To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.cannonfuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 28, 2019