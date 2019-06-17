Abaffy, Steven SCHENECTADY Steven Abaffy, 80, passed away, peacefully Saturday, June 15, 2019. Steven was born in Budapest, Hungary June 20, 1938. His parents were the late Charles and Etelka Abaffy. He immigrated to the United States in 1952 and proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960. Steven continued to serve his community as a high school health and biology teacher. He first taught on Long Island at Plainedge High School for seven years and then taught at Hudson City Schools for 25 years, retiring in 1995. Steven was an avid fisherman and won many tournaments in his local fishing club. Steven is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Marie (Musto) Abaffy; loving daughter, Susan (Parag) Shah; grandchildren, Marc Pebler, Nicolas Shah, Benjamin Shah and Samuel Shah; and great-grand-daughter, Aliza Pebler. Steven was predeceased by his daughter, Karen Meyers in 2017. Calling hours will be Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit DalyFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary