Alfred, Steven UTICA Steven Alfred, 62 of Utica and formerly of Albany, passed away on May 24, 2020. He was the beloved son of the late Leonard and Madeline (nee Spellman); caring brother of Charles "Chip" Alfred, Amy (Bob) Greenebaum, and the late Larry (Susan Backer) Alfred; loving uncle of David (Amanda) Alfred, Jamie and Luke Greenebaum, and the late Jason Alfred; cherished great-uncle of Ryan, Alexa, and Gavin; dear cousin and friend of many. He earned an associate degree from Junior College of Albany and was an avid sports fan. Steven faced many challenges in life, but will be remembered for his perseverance and offbeat sense of humor. Services are private and are being handled by the Levine Memorial Chapel in Albany. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at nami.org. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
