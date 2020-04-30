Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Barry Weingarten. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Service 1:00 PM cSxpp25A02g View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Weingarten, Steven Barry GLENVILLE Steven Barry Weingarten, 65, died peacefully after a long illness on April 28, 2020. He spent his last days surrounded with the love of his children, family and friends who were by his side physically and virtually. Steve was born at the United States Military Academy at West Point on April 30, 1954, to Richard and Rita Weingarten, the oldest of three sons. He grew up in Yonkers, N.Y., graduating from Lincoln High School in 1972. He graduated from the New York State School of Industrial and Labor Relations at Cornell University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in 1976. He was also a graduate of the Albany Law School at Union College in 1982. He married the former Linda Sahr in 1979. They lived in Albany and Washington, D.C. while Steve worked as a Washington Liaison for the New York State Senate. They had two children, Sarah and Allison, before Linda Weingarten passed away unexpectedly in 1987. Steve moved with his children to Niskayuna to be closer to Linda's parents, Harry and Selma Sahr. In 1989, Steve married Susan Savage and they would have seven children, raising all nine children in Niskayuna. Steve also served as deputy secretary to the Senate Minority in Albany and as council to the Division of Legislative Affairs for the Medical Society of New York State. Steve later built a career as a lobbyist in Albany as a founding partner at Weingarten, Reid and McNally, where he built a robust list of clients. During the course of his career, he enjoyed the friendship and admiration of those he worked with in and around the New York State Legislature. One of his proudest moments, as a representative of the American Cancer Society, was being part of the successful effort to pass New York State's Clean Indoor Air Act, making New York restaurants smoke-free. He was a loving father who enjoyed spending time with his family, attending their soccer, field hockey and baseball games, musical performances and their many accomplishments. He was an avid sports fan, and could often be seen on the sidelines at his children's sporting events, or taking them to baseball games at Yankee Stadium, Shea Stadium or Falcon Park in Auburn, N.Y. He was a member of Congregation Gates of Heaven in Schenectady. Steve is survived by nine children, Sarah, Allison and her husband Sean Reidy, Maura, Daniel, Patrick, Connor, Brendan, Jack and Kate; and by his granddaughter, Linda Reidy. Steve is also survived by his parents, Richard and Rita Weingarten; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Mark and Diane Weingarten and Rob and Sue Weingarten, and his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Julie and Kenny Woodland and Maureen and Jack Canty, as well as his nine nieces and nephews. Steve is also survived by his mother-in-law Selma Sahr and his former wife Susan Savage. He is also survived by his closest friend Tom Cetrino. He was predeceased by his wife Linda Weingarten; his father in-law Harry Sahr; his father in-law Charles Savage; and mother in-law Margaret Savage. The family would like to note our appreciation to the staff at Loving Home for the support and comfort they provided Steve over the past year. COVID-19 has forced us to limit the memorial service to only immediate family. You are welcome to view the service virtually on Friday, May 1, at 1 p.m. at







