Panetta, Steven J. LAKE PLACID, Fla. Steven J. Panetta of Lake Placid, Fla., born on November 10, 1956, suddenly entered into eternal life on June 28, 2019, at his home. Steve was born and raised in Albany. Steve was a well-known butcher in the Capital District area of Albany for his entire life. Steve loved his country dearly. He volunteered with numerous foundations and facilities in Albany and Lake Placid, Fla., to help the homeless and the veterans and the elderly. Steve had a true love for his Harley Davidson bikes. He enjoyed long bike rides with all his friends and the fresh air hitting his face. (...and all the Love Bugs on his glasses...LOL). He passed his prize possessions on to his childhood best friend, Mark Woods of Loudonville. Steve is survived by his mother, Marion Kingsbury; daughters, Stephanie Panetta (Anthony), and Alicia Panetta (Ralph); brother Michael P. Panetta Jr. (Diane); grandchildren, Emily, Kaylee, Lilly Shaffer, Nicole Red Cloud-Owen, and Richard Red Cloud-Owen; and niece Amy Panetta. Steven was predeceased by his fathers, Michael P. Panetta Sr., and Jerry Kingsbury; brother, Richard V. Panetta; and granddaughter Brandi Red-Cloud Owen. A Christian memorial Mass will be held at a later date in St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, Fla. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 3, 2019