Guest Book View Sign Service Information Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home 404 Plaza Avenue Lake Placid , FL 33852 (863)-465-9997 Send Flowers Obituary

Panetta, Steven J. LAKE PLACID, Fla. Steven J. Panetta of Lake Placid, Fla., born on November 10, 1956, suddenly entered into eternal life on June 28, 2019, at his home. Steve was born and raised in Albany. Steve was a well-known butcher in the Capital District area of Albany for his entire life. Steve loved his country dearly. He volunteered with numerous foundations and facilities in Albany and Lake Placid, Fla., to help the homeless and the veterans and the elderly. Steve had a true love for his Harley Davidson bikes. He enjoyed long bike rides with all his friends and the fresh air hitting his face. (...and all the Love Bugs on his glasses...LOL). He passed his prize possessions on to his childhood best friend, Mark Woods of Loudonville. Steve is survived by his mother, Marion Kingsbury; daughters, Stephanie Panetta (Anthony), and Alicia Panetta (Ralph); brother Michael P. Panetta Jr. (Diane); grandchildren, Emily, Kaylee, Lilly Shaffer, Nicole Red Cloud-Owen, and Richard Red Cloud-Owen; and niece Amy Panetta. Steven was predeceased by his fathers, Michael P. Panetta Sr., and Jerry Kingsbury; brother, Richard V. Panetta; and granddaughter Brandi Red-Cloud Owen. A Christian memorial Mass will be held at a later date in St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, Fla. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.



Panetta, Steven J. LAKE PLACID, Fla. Steven J. Panetta of Lake Placid, Fla., born on November 10, 1956, suddenly entered into eternal life on June 28, 2019, at his home. Steve was born and raised in Albany. Steve was a well-known butcher in the Capital District area of Albany for his entire life. Steve loved his country dearly. He volunteered with numerous foundations and facilities in Albany and Lake Placid, Fla., to help the homeless and the veterans and the elderly. Steve had a true love for his Harley Davidson bikes. He enjoyed long bike rides with all his friends and the fresh air hitting his face. (...and all the Love Bugs on his glasses...LOL). He passed his prize possessions on to his childhood best friend, Mark Woods of Loudonville. Steve is survived by his mother, Marion Kingsbury; daughters, Stephanie Panetta (Anthony), and Alicia Panetta (Ralph); brother Michael P. Panetta Jr. (Diane); grandchildren, Emily, Kaylee, Lilly Shaffer, Nicole Red Cloud-Owen, and Richard Red Cloud-Owen; and niece Amy Panetta. Steven was predeceased by his fathers, Michael P. Panetta Sr., and Jerry Kingsbury; brother, Richard V. Panetta; and granddaughter Brandi Red-Cloud Owen. A Christian memorial Mass will be held at a later date in St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, Fla. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid. 863-465-9997. Published in Albany Times Union on July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close