Scarchilli, Steven J. ALBANY Steven J. Scarchilli, 67, peacefully entered into eternal life from Covid-19 on April 18, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Steve was born in Troy, on July 29, 1952, the son of the late Anthony J. and Elizabeth A. Scarchilli. He graduated from Keveny Memorial High School, Cohoes before starting a career with Bausch and Lomb. He was hardworking and loved to travel. Steve loved music, he was an artist and a N.Y. Giants fan. Steve was a devoted partner, father, son, brother, uncle and loved being with his family. He is survived by his caretaker and partner, John Brent; sons, Scott (Kim) and Geoff Scarchilli; and his two grandchildren, Jessica and Daniel; treasured siblings, Michael (Marla) Scarchilli, Sharon Scarchilli, Betty Ann Reo (Ray) and Bernard (El) Scarchilli. He is also survived by his Aunt Peg Johnson; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. We would also like to thank Steve's personal aide Caba, his neurologist Dr. Edwards, social workers and all his nurses and doctors at St. Peter's for the care and compassion shown to Steve during this very difficult time. A celebration of Steve's life will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2020