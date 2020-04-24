Freedman, Steven L. SYOSSET Steven L. Freedman, age 71 of Syosset, N.Y. died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, of complications from COVID-19. He was a man who always had a smile for his friends and neighbors and would do anything for his family. Born to the late Marilyn and Charles Freedman, he was raised in Albany where he graduated from the Milne School in 1967. He went on to earn his undergraduate degree from SUNY New Paltz, his master's degree in medieval studies from NYU, and his juris doctorate from St. John's University Law School. Steven was a proud teacher for over 30 years, teaching social studies and law all over New York City, spending his last years before retirement at Forest Hills High School. He always chose to work with the most at-risk students, and after formally retiring from the New York City school system, he continued teaching at an alternative school on Long Island. He is survived by the love of his life, Dianne Weiser Freedman, his wife of almost 50 years; and his children: Aaron Freedman of Syosset, Benjamin Freedman and his wife Paris Jones of Seattle, Wash., and Sasha Freedman and her husband Tom Shine of Oyster Bay, N.Y. He also leaves his sisters, Mona Hampson and her husband Dan of Albany and Joan Cunningham of Albany. His true joy in life was his grandchildren, Samuel, Hannah, Issac, Elijah, Tali, and Mae. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and several nieces and nephews. A private interment will be held in Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, N.J. Memorial donations may be made to National M.S. Society, the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, or the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 24, 2020