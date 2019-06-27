Steven L. Spiller

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven L. Spiller.
Service Information
Konicek & Collett Funeral Home Llc
1855 12th Ave
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-273-3500
Obituary
Send Flowers

Spiller, Steven L. SCHENECTADY Steven L. Spiller passed away on June 24, 2019. Steven was a great person and believed that humor could be found in most any situation. Steve will be remembered for being a wonderful brother, uncle and friend. Prior to his passing, Steven was proud to be a former student at Bryant and Stratton College, Albany. Steven is survived by his loving sister Leitha (Ray) Klink; brothers Benny Spiller and Dennis Spiller; nieces Sherry Hughes and Christine Medlock; nephew Jake Baker; as well as extended family and friends in Virginia. Services will be private. Online condolences at www.konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on June 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.