Spiller, Steven L. SCHENECTADY Steven L. Spiller passed away on June 24, 2019. Steven was a great person and believed that humor could be found in most any situation. Steve will be remembered for being a wonderful brother, uncle and friend. Prior to his passing, Steven was proud to be a former student at Bryant and Stratton College, Albany. Steven is survived by his loving sister Leitha (Ray) Klink; brothers Benny Spiller and Dennis Spiller; nieces Sherry Hughes and Christine Medlock; nephew Jake Baker; as well as extended family and friends in Virginia. Services will be private. Online condolences at www.konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 27, 2019