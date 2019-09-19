Porteus, Steven Leroy GRAFTON Steven Leroy Porteus, 67 of Grafton, passed away at home Saturday, September 14, 2019, surrounded by family after a battle with cancer. Steve was born on April 15, 1952, in Manhattan and grew up in The Bronx. In March 1977, he married his longtime sweetheart Mildred "Mimi" Milby and they raised three daughters, Mimi Marie, Stephanie Anne and Lillian Grace. He loved his family dearly. Steve was a 34-year U.S. Air Force veteran. He loved God and this country. When he wasn't volunteering at church making building repairs, he spent much of his time in retirement with his granddaughter, Adriana Rose Barker, the apple of his eye. They would garden, do many crafts like paper mache, painting and collages- much of the same hobbies he enjoyed with his daughters when they were little. Steve loved music and played the drums. He also loved to dance and he always planned on getting a huge stereo system and putting a dance floor into his garage so that he and Mimi could dance. He enjoyed working on classic cars and had a great deal of knowledge about them. He could fix anything. He could usually be found tinkering in his garage or riding his motorcycle which he also really enjoyed. He loved life and had an unrivaled sense of adventure along with a delightful sense of humor. He was always making everyone laugh. He will be sorely missed. Steve was preceded in death by his father, John Porteus; his mother, Lillian (Martin) Porteus; and his siblings, Joan, John, Gerald and Ann. He is survived by his wife Mimi of 42 years; his three daughters, Mimi Marie Porteus, Stephanie Anne Porteus Clarke (David) and Lillian Grace Porteus (Griffin White); and his dear granddaughter Adriana Rose Barker. Services will be held in the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home 66 Armsby Rd., Petersburg, NY, 12138. A celebration of life service will take place on Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m. led by Pastor David Martin. Interment, with military honors, will follow at 1 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. Friends are invited to visit with Steve's family on Thursday, September 19, from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Steve's memory to the U.S.O., Samaritan's Purse or Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 19, 2019