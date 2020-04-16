Wright, Steven N. Sr. LAURINBURG, N.C. Steven N. Wright Sr., 63 of Laurinburg, N.C. passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home. Born on December 22, 1956, in Cohoes, Steven was a son of the late Clarence Delude Sr., and Lola B. Kmiec Wright. After graduating from Cohoes High School, he served his country by enlisting in both the United States Navy and then the United States Army. In the Army, he served with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg and the 76th Transportation Company in Germany. As a member of the 76th he was awarded a certificate of achievement for distinguished service. He continued his service as a member of the Spring Lake, N.C. Volunteer Fire Department. He worked as a truck driver for many years with Schneider Trucking Company before being employed with McCarter Electric. He enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, water-skiing, and golfing. Most of all Steven enjoyed spending his time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife Wanda Mercer Wright; son, Steven Wright Jr. (Tracy) of Schenectady; daughters, Tanya Fogarty (Michael) of Cohoes, and Jennifer Stephens (Frank Gathings) of Laurinburg, N.C.; brothers, Billy Wright of Queensbury, and John Wright Jr. of Troy; his grandchildren, Kenadie Wright, Audrey Wright and Brittney Illich (Cody); and a special cousin, Laurie Kmiec of Cohoes. Steven was predeceased by his brother Robert "Bobby" Wright. Private family services will be held at a later date. To leave an expression of sympathy or a treasured memory, please visit fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020