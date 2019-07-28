WEBB Steven R. 1969 - 2018 In loving memory of an extraordinary man who courageously batted cancer until he passed. We all miss your great intelligence, integrity, sense of humor and loving kindness. Beloved son, brother, husband, father, nephew, cousin, in-law and friend. Tragically taken from our lives all too soon. You are always in our hearts and on our minds. We have all lost more than we will ever know. Love You Forever,, Mom, Dad, Diane, Carolyn, Miranda, Delaney, and All Your Family and Friends.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 28, 2019