Jorgensen, Storm M. ORLANDO, Fla. Storm M. Jorgensen passed away after a long illness while at Cornerstone Hospice in Orlando, Fla. on October 10, 2020, at 10:04 p.m. He was 78 years old. Storm M. Jorgensen was born on June 26, 1942, in White Plains, N.Y. He grew up in Riverside, Conn. and graduated from Trinity Boarding School in Ontario, Canada. He then obtained a bachelor's degree in 1963 in history at Syracuse University followed by a master's degree in history from University of Connecticut. Storm served in the U.S. Navy out of Norfolk, Va. during the Vietnam War. He continued his work as a program manager for the state of New York for 50 years until retirement when he moved with his wife, June, to Florida. Storm loved the outdoors, walking and photography. He was an incredible artist whose talent was with landscape oil paintings. He also enjoyed cruising the Caribbean with his family. Storm is survived by his wife, June Jorgensen; sister, Kristina Jorgensen Wiener; daughter, Raandi Mackor; son, Rolf Jorgensen; stepdaughter, Alyssa Moriarty; grandchildren, Tyler Mackor and Isabella Moriarty; as well as many family members in Oslo, Norway. Storm will be cremated, and his ashes will be spread into the Atlantic Ocean in a private ceremony. Words cannot describe how much he will be missed. He was an amazing provider, friend, father and husband. His legacy will forever live on in the lives of those he touched and inspired. In lieu of flowers, please send money to an educational charity of your choice
in his name.