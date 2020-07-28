Cohen, Stuart Edmund NISKAYUNA Stuart Edmund Cohen, 80 of Niskayuna, passed away on July 27, 2020, in the comfort of his own home with family after a valiant fight with an aggressive illness. He was born on August 18, 1939, in Schenectady and was the son of the late Nathan and Irene Cohen Goldberg. Stuart graduated from Nott Terrace high school in Schenectady, the class of 1957. He graduated from Union College, class of 1961 with an A.B. degree in economics and did his graduate work in accounting at Siena College. Stuart married the love of his life Carole Lois Freedman on June 21, 1964. He served in the New York State Army National Guard from 1963 to 1969 and was honorably discharged from duty. Throughout his life he served on various not-for-profit boards and synagogue committees at Congregation Agudat Achim. He was also a long-time member of Shaker Ridge Country Club and was very proud of his title as longest-standing member. Stuart was the recipient of the Special Appreciation Award and Alumni Gold Medal for service to Union College and its alumni. Early in his career he worked in the family-run Henry Cohen Furniture Company, a longtime Schenectady retail home furnishings store. In 1972, he became a certified public accountant and practiced as a sole proprietor throughout most of his career. Stuart was a life member of the American Institute of CPA's and the New York State Society of CPA's. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Irene Cohen Goldberg and Nathan Cohen; and his wife of 51 years, Carole Lois Freedman Cohen. Survivors include his daughter, Nina Swierczewski and son-in-law Adrian Swierczewski; his brother Richard Cohen (Teena) of Nashville, Tenn.; nephew Jonathan Cohen (Dana) of Tampa, Fla.; nieces Tara Cohen (Jessica Flintoff) of Ann Arbor, Mich. and Caron Stein (Leonard Clagett) of Naples, Fla.; Kathleen Bennett, a longtime family friend and caregiver of Carole who will always be part of his family; his loving companion of almost three years, Ellie Safranko; and lastly his two granddaughters, Jackie and Laura Swierczewski who were the absolute light of his life. The family would like to thank Dr. David Shaffer, Dr. Kenneth Shapiro, Dr. David Hornick and Bibi Persaud for their compassionate care. Services will be in the Agudat Achim Cemetery, Schermerhorn Street, Rotterdam on Wednesday, July 29, at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, relatives and friends are encouraged participate through the following link: youtube.com/watch?v=_Z6HTFIXOSw
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Stuart's life may send donations to the M.S. Society of Northeastern New York, the American Cancer Society
or to the charity of their choice
