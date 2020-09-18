1/1
Stuart Taylor
1959 - 2020
Taylor, Stuart SARATOGA SPRINGS It is with great sadness that the family of Stuart Taylor announce his sudden passing on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the age of 60. Stuart will be lovingly remembered by Diana Taylor; his son Michael Taylor and his wife Hayley; his son Dominick; his daughter Bella; his stepdaughter Christina Mastrianni and her husband Erik; his grandchildren, George, Emme, and Lorenzo; his mother and father, Geraldine and Bruce Taylor and numerous other family and friends. Stuart was a physical education teacher and enjoyed a long career at Albany City School District. He relished his time coaching soccer, swimming and cricket. We would like to thank family, friends and neighbors for all of their continued love and support. Relatives and friends are invited for calling hours on Sunday, September 20, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
September 17, 2020
Our daughter Lucy loved him as a soccer coach! She was a newbie and he made her feel welcome and included on the team. So sorry for your loss!!
John Edvalson
Acquaintance
September 17, 2020
On way to another tour
Phil Crust
Friend
September 17, 2020
Team colours
Phil Crust
Friend
September 17, 2020
Hi, Rocky was a good friend of my dad during the 80s and 90s, playing rugby at Sidcup. Rocky was then also my first PE teacher at Bexley Tech, it was always funny to be taught by him on a Monday after he'd stopped at my folks' house on a Saturday night rather worse for wear
Absolutely gutted to hear about this, condolences to his family.
Calum Button
Friend
September 16, 2020
To the entire family our deepest sympathies. A lot of nice memories over the 30 years we knew each other.

Denelle & Fred Baker
Denelle Baker
Friend
September 16, 2020
To Stuart's Family and Friend,
Our hearts go out to you during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
