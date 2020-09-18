Taylor, Stuart SARATOGA SPRINGS It is with great sadness that the family of Stuart Taylor announce his sudden passing on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the age of 60. Stuart will be lovingly remembered by Diana Taylor; his son Michael Taylor and his wife Hayley; his son Dominick; his daughter Bella; his stepdaughter Christina Mastrianni and her husband Erik; his grandchildren, George, Emme, and Lorenzo; his mother and father, Geraldine and Bruce Taylor and numerous other family and friends. Stuart was a physical education teacher and enjoyed a long career at Albany City School District. He relished his time coaching soccer, swimming and cricket. We would like to thank family, friends and neighbors for all of their continued love and support. Relatives and friends are invited for calling hours on Sunday, September 20, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com