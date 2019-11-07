Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Subhi El-Deiry. View Sign Service Information Ruggiero Family Memorial Home 971 Saratoga Street East Boston , MA 02128 (617)-569-0990 Memorial Gathering 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Arabic Baptist Church 187 Church St. Newton , MA View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Arabic Baptist Church 187 Church St. Newton , MA View Map Interment 2:00 PM Miami Memorial Park 6200 SW 77th Ave. Miami , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

El-Deiry, Dr. Subhi CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. Dr. Subhi El-Deiry, of Chestnut Hill, Mass., passed away peacefully at a Boston Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Dr. Salwa (Henry Takla) El-Deiry. Devoted father of Dr. Wafik El-Deiry and his wife Evelyn William of Providence, R.I., Dr. Samer Eldeiry and his wife Dr. Dalia Eldeiry of Albany, and Dr. Leslie Eldeiry of Chestnut Hill, Mass. Dear brother of Reverend Farouk El-Deiry and the late Rifaat, Monir, Nabila, Narguis and Nadia. Cherished grandfather of James, John, Jennifer, Julie, Andrew, Sandra and Monica. Dr. Subhi El-Deiry was born in Egypt in 1929. He graduated from Ain Shams University Faculty of Medicine in 1955 and practiced medicine in a private general medical practice in Alexandria, Egypt. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1971 where he retrained as a resident physician at Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn. He moved to Miami, Fla. in 1977 and ran a solo medical practice there in physical medicine and rehabilitation, and was affiliated with the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. He retired from medical practice in 1999 and subsequently lived in the suburbs of Philadelphia and Albany before moving to Boston in 2016. Family and friends will honor Dr. El-Deiry's life by gathering in the Arabic Baptist Church, 187 Church St., Newton on Saturday, November 9, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A funeral service will take place in the church at 10:30 a.m. Services will conclude on Sunday, November 10, at 2 p.m. with Dr. El-Deiry being laid to rest in Miami Memorial Park, 6200 SW 77th Ave., Miami, Fla. For more information or to send an online condolence visit



