Rodgers, Sue Ann SILVER SPRING, Md. Sue Ann Hoogkamp Rodgers died at her home in Silver Spring, Md., on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the age of 85. Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Saturday, April 27, 9:30 a.m., at Church of the Holy Spirit, 667 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, with burial immediately following in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rensselaer. A full obituary will appear in Thursdays edition. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2019