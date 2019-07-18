Gleeson, Sue Doris M. CASTLETON Sue Gleeson (Dominy), 75, passed at home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, after a brief illness. Predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Nathly Dominy, Sue is survived by her husband John; daughters, Shelly Gleeson, Susan (Steve) Ward, and Pamela (John) Gleeson; beloved grandchildren, Christa, Jonathan (Brittany), Gabrielle, Timothy Jr., John and Dylan; as well as several close friends that were considered family. Sue was a lifetime member of the South Schodack Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and an avid Bingo player. Funeral services will be private at the family's request.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 18, 2019