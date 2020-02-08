Arekian, Sue Ellen AVERILL PARK Sue Ellen Arekian, 82, passed away on February 6, 2020. Sue was born in Mount Kisco, N.Y. on December 22, 1937. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years John Russell; children, Julia, John Jr., Armand and Jennifer; grandchildren, Ryan Hoffman and Elizabeth Lincoln; and great-grandchild Athena Gibbons. She is also survived by her sister Lucy Ortega and brother Charles Covell. She was predeceased by her younger brother Donald Covell. The family would like to thank the Rubin Dialysis Center in Troy for all the years of loving care they gave to Sue. Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, February 10, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park followed by a service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy The family suggest that donations may be made to the Ruben Dialysis Center, 1850 Peoples Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020