Howland, Susan A. SCHENECTADY Susan A. Howland, 77 of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born on August 25, 1942, in Easton, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Farmer) Griffin. Sue graduated from Greenwich Central Schools and received her bachelor's degree from SUNY Oneonta, class of 1964. She worked as an elementary school teacher for the Scotia-Glenville School District, specifically Glendaal and Lincoln Elementary Schools, until her retirement. Sue was a member of the Trinity Reformed Church in Rotterdam. She was known for her baked goods, cooking and making people laugh; she hosted many events with the schools and with her church. Sue was an avid sports fan, specifically dedicated to the New York Giants and the Brooklyn Dodgers. Later in life, she enjoyed keeping track of her grandchildren's softball and baseball games. However, the memories that she held closest to her heart were the ones that she spent with her family. In addition to her mother, Sue was predeceased by her daughter, Lynn Lincoln. Survivors include her loving and dedicated husband of 55 years, David Howland of Schenectady; son, Gregory (Tricia) Howland of Guilderland; son-in-law, Edward Lincoln of North Providence, R.I.; grandchildren, Hope Lincoln of North Providence, R.I. and Joshua Howland of Guilderland; sisters, Julie Griffin and Jackie Griffin, both of Troy; and brother, Joseph (Zoe) Griffin of Latham. Sue is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 11 a.m. in the Trinity Reformed Church, 705 Curry Rd, Schenectady. Burial will take place privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue's memory may be made to The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034. Arrangements are entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady and for those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 28, 2019