Wilcox, Susan A. COHOES Susan A. Wilcox, 51, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Albany and raised in Maplewood, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Mae Rotiroti. Susan was a graduate of Shaker High School and later earned her associate's degree in nursing from Hudson Valley Community College. She was proud to be an R.N. and worked in various locations throughout the years until her illness forced her to retire. Susan also worked for 02 Solutions as a corporate compliance officer for a number of years. She loved to vacation and spend time with her family, especially her canine companion Lucky. Susan will be missed by all who knew her. Susan is survived by her sisters, Janet (the late Jim Lawton) Patrizio, Joanne (Dan) Louis and Mary (Greg) Bennett; sister-in-law, Suzanne Rotiroti ( the late Jim Rotiroti); nephews, Tom (Keane Irwin) Patrizio, John (Marlee) Patrizio, Josh (Jessica) Lawton and Adam (Jill K) Lawton; and dear friends, Kim Bullis and Therese. She is also survived by many other special nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Susan's O2 Solutions family for their wonderful friendships through the years. A memorial service will be held for Susan on Friday, August 2, at 7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Calling hours will precede the service from 4 - 7 p.m. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit simmonsfuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 31, 2019